Gold futures finished higher on Monday, recouping just a portion of last week’s more than 2% loss. The precious metal found support in the wake of brief rebellion in Russia that raised haven demand for gold, as well as weakness in the U.S. dollar and Treasury bonds, analysts said. Gold for August delivery GCQ23 climbed by$4.20, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,933.80 an ounce on Comex.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

