Gold futures climbed on Tuesday to finish back above $2,000 an ounce after settling below that key mark for the past two trading sessions. If this week’s U.S. economic data or next Wednesday’s Federal Reserve decision “challenge the consensus forecast that rate cuts will start in the summer, gold is more likely to fall than set a fresh high against the dollar,” said Adrian Ash, director of research at BullionVault. However, “gold priced in other currencies is holding firm today, and that shows how the underlying direction continues to point higher.” Gold for June delivery GCM23 rose $4.70, or 0.2%, to settle at $2,004.50 an ounce on Comex.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

