Gold futures settle at a 2-month low

Gold futures fell sharply on Wednesday to settle at their lowest in two months. Prices declined for a third straight session as analysts continued to attribute weakness in the metal to strength in the U.S. dollar, which has found support on the heels of the rise in cases in Europe. December gold lost $39.20, or nearly 2.1%, to settle at $1,868.40 an ounce. Prices marked the lowest settlement for a most-active contract since July 22, according to FactSet data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

