Gold futures marked their highest settlement in about three weeks on Tuesday. Prices got a boost from a softer dollar and lower Treasury yields on the back of the U.S. JOLTs data, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA. The Labor Department reported that U.S. job openings fell in July to a 28-month low of 8.8 million. On Tuesday, December gold GCZ23 rose $18.30, or 0.9%, to settle at $1,965.10 an ounce on Comex, the highest finish for a most-active contract since Aug. 7, FactSet data show.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story