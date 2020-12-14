Gold futures settle at lowest in nearly 2 weeks

Gold futures declined on Monday to post their lowest finish since Dec. 2. “Gold is suffering a case of mistaken identity as traders rush to sell COVID and buy the rebound,” said Adrian Ash, director of research at BullionVault. U.S. benchmark stock indexes were mixed after moving broadly higher in Monday dealings, dulling demand for haven gold, on the back of a rise in risk-on sentiment as the U.S. began the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine. February gold fell $11.50, or 0.6%, to settle at $1,832.10 an ounce. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

