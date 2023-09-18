Gold futures climbed on Monday, giving up some early declines to settle at their highest in more than two weeks. The precious metal has been holding its ground, digesting prior gains, while “outside fundamental pressures,” such as overall strength in Treasury yields and strength in the U.S. dollar “fail to decisively push prices down,” said Adam Koos, president at Libertas Wealth Management Group. “This is a positive for gold, in my book.” December gold GCZ23 climbed by $7.20, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,953.40 an ounce on Comex. Prices based on the most-active contract settled at their highest since Sept. 1, FactSet data show.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story