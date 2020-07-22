Gold futures settle at their highest since 2011; silver logs highest finish since 2013

Gold and silver futures rallied Wednesday, for a fourth consecutive session. Haven demand for the precious metals against a backdrop of a weaker U.S. dollar and increasing U.S.-China tensions prompted gold to log another settlement at its highest since September 2011, while silver marked its highest finish since September 2013, based on the most-active contracts, according to FactSet data. September silver added $1.59, or 7.4%, to settle at $23.144 an ounce. August gold tacked on $21.20, or nearly 1.2%, to end at $1,865.10 an ounce.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

