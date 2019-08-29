Gold futures settle at their lowest in a week

Gold futures fell Thursday to settle at their lowest in a week. Sharp gains in the U.S. stock market, strength in the dollar and a move higher in bond yields dulled investment demand in the haven metal. December gold lost $12.20, or 0.8%, to settle at $1,536.90 on Comex. That was the lowest most-active contract settlement since Aug. 22, according to FactSet data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

