Gold futures declined on Monday, easing back after posting four consecutive session gains. Investors await the November reading of the U.S. consumer price index Tuesday and Wednesday’s Federal Reserve decision on interest rates for clues on the next move for the precious metal. Gold for February delivery GCG23 fell $18.40, or 1%, to settle at $1,792.30 an ounce on Comex. That was the lowest finish for the most-active contract since Dec. 6, FactSet data show.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story