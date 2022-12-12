Gold futures declined on Monday, easing back after posting four consecutive session gains. Investors await the November reading of the U.S. consumer price index Tuesday and Wednesday’s Federal Reserve decision on interest rates for clues on the next move for the precious metal. Gold for February delivery GCG23 fell $18.40, or 1%, to settle at $1,792.30 an ounce on Comex. That was the lowest finish for the most-active contract since Dec. 6, FactSet data show.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Gold futures settle at their lowest in nearly a week - December 12, 2022
- : 10-year yield hits session highs after weakest auction since 2009 - December 12, 2022
- BookWatch: Companies thrive when frontline workers get the financial and career support they deserve - December 12, 2022