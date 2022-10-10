Gold futures declined on Monday, with prices for the most-active contract settling at their lowest since Sept. 29. A “resurgent greenback and dwindling faith in slower monetary tightening” led to losses for the precious metal, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA, in market commentary. Gold for December delivery GC00 fell $34.10, or 2%, to settle at $1,675.20 an ounce on Comex.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story