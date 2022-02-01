Gold prices settled higher on Tuesday for a second straight session, above the $1,800 mark for the first time in almost a week. “Gold continues to be pulled back and forth because of the ebb and flow of the U.S. bond market, as well as the strength of the U.S. dollar,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. However, weakness in the currency markets Tuesday appeared to help support gold, he said. April gold rose $5.10, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,801.50 an ounce. That was the highest most-active contract finish since Jan. 26, FactSet data show.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
- Key Words: WHO chief warns it’s too soon to throw in the towel on the pandemic: ‘It’s premature for any country to either surrender or to declare victory’ - February 1, 2022
- Gold futures settle back above $1,800 for first time in nearly a week - February 1, 2022
- Cedar Fair’s stock soars toward more-than 2-year high after confirming SeaWorld’s buyout bid - February 1, 2022