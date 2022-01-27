Gold futures settle below $1,800 for the first time in nearly 3 weeks

Gold prices fell sharply on Thursday to settle below the key $1,800 mark for the first time in nearly three weeks, pressured by strength in the U.S. dollar which followed indications from the Federal Reserve that it plans to raise interest rates as soon as March. February gold lost $36.60, or 2%, to settle at $1,793.10 an ounce. That was the first finish below $1,800 since Jan. 10 and lowest settlement since Jan. 6, FactSet data show. April gold , which is also among the most active, settled at $1,795, down $37, or 2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

