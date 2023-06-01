Gold futures settled higher on Thursday after briefly climbing above $2,000 an ounce on a intraday basis for the first time since mid-May. This week is “highly important for gold traders as the U.S. jobs data is going to lay the foundation for gold’s price action,” said Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer at Zaye Capital Markets. Gold for August delivery GCQ23 climbed $13.40, or 0.7%, to settle at $1,995.50 an ounce on Comex after trading as high as $2,000.70 during the session, FactSet data show.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

