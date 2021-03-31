Gold futures settle higher, but suffer biggest quarterly loss in over 4 years

Gold futures settled higher Wednesday to recover from losses a day earlier that dragged prices to a more than three-week low. The metal gained on Wednesday in what appeared to be quarter-end short covering, said Chintan Karnani, chief market analyst at Insignia Consultants. Prices based on the most-active contracts for the metal, however, registered a loss of nearly 10% for the quarter, the largest since the fourth quarter of 2016, FactSet data show. April gold rose $29.90, or 1.8%, to settle at $1,713.80 an ounce for the session.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

