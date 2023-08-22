Gold futures posted a third consecutive session gain on Tuesday, the longest streak of gains since mid-July. Prices found some support in the wake of a pullback in 10-year Treasury yields from their highest level since 2007 as investors await a speech from Federal Chairman Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole, Wyo., economic policy symposium on Friday for guidance on the next moves for the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields, which tend to impact gold. December gold GCZ23 edged up by $3, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,926 an ounce on Comex.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story