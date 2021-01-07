Gold futures settle higher to mark a partial rebound from recent losses

Gold futures edged up on Thursday to recoup a portion of their loss of more than 2% in the previous session. “Gold is consolidating between $1,900 and $1,950 but eventually the prospects of more monetary and fiscal stimulus should have the bullish trend reassert itself,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. February gold rose $5, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,913.60 an ounce following a decline of 2.3% on Wednesday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

