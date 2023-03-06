Gold futures settled unchanged on Monday after posting a gain last week. Investors await Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday and House Financial Services panel Wednesday for hints on the central bank’s path for interest rates. Gold for April delivery GCJ23 settled at $1,854.60 an ounce on Comex. Prices rose nearly 2.1% last week to mark their first weekly rise in five weeks, according to Dow Jones Market Data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

