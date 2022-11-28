Gold futures ended Monday with a loss, with investors monitoring developments in China. If tensions in China escalate and explode, then “gold will rise and rise,” said Chintan Karnani, director of research at Insignia Consultants, because people in China will “hoard gold.” Global demand will also rise if mass unrest in China spreads to more cities, he said. Gold for December delivery GCZ22 fell $13.70, or 0.8%, to settle at $1,740.30 an ounce on Comex.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

