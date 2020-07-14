Gold futures settle with a modest loss

Gold futures posted a modest loss on Tuesday, holding ground above the key $1,800 an ounce mark. Gold “definitely saw some profit taking but it is more wait and see” ahead of the next big catalyst or move, said James Hatzigiannis, chief market strategist at Ploutus Capital Advisors. There are a number of bullish developments for prices, however, including the increases in cases of coronavirus, which is supportive for the haven metal, he said. August gold fell 70 cents, or 0.04%, to settle at $1,813.40 an ounce.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story