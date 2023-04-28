Gold futures finished a few cents higher on Friday, leading to an only modest climb in prices for the week and the month of April. “Range-bound interest rates and equity markets likely mean the near term for gold will be driven by the U.S. dollar trends and emerging market buying,” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Asset Management. Still, recession fears are supportive for gold prices, especially as inflation remains “stubbornly high,” he said. Gold for June delivery GCM23 edged up by a dime to settle at $1,999.10 an ounce on Comex. For the week, prices based on the most-active contract added 0.4% for the week, and climbed nearly 0.7% for the month, according to Dow Jones Market Data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

