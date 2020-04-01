Gold futures stretch their declines to a fourth straight day

Gold futures posted a decline on Wednesday, extending losses to a fourth straight session. “The fundamentals remain in favour of bulls because global sentiment remains shaky despite central banks and governments standing together in the fight against COVID-19,” said Lukman Otunuga, senior market analyst at FXTM. “However, the metal is likely to gyrate within a range ahead of the U.S. jobs report on Friday.” The most-active June gold fell $5.20, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,591.40 an ounce. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

