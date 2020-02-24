Gold futures surged nearly $36 to $1,684.60 an ounce, as investors sought out safe havens with the coronavirus spreading beyond China. Silver also edged higher. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell 8 basis points to 1.39%. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 600 points.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Next Avenue: The 22 best cities for LGBTQ retirees - February 24, 2020
- Gold futures surge and bond yields fall in wake of coronavirus concerns - February 24, 2020
- Dow Jones Newswires: AB Foods sees earnings decline ahead, but says it has stock on hand to cope with coronavirus - February 24, 2020