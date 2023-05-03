Gold futures marked back-to-back session gains on Wednesday, marking another at their highest since mid-April. Michael Armbruster, managing partner at Altavest, attributes gold’s strength to “a classic flight to safety given a world of uncertainty.” Gold for June delivery GCM23 settled at $2,037 an ounce on Comex, up $13.70, or 0.7% for the session after climbing 1.6% on Tuesday. Wednesday’s settlement was the highest for a most-active contract since April 13, FactSet data show.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

