Gold futures finished a bit higher on Friday, but still logged a third straight weekly loss. Gold’s attempted recovery ahead of the weekend was dampened a bit by “further evidence of still-stubborn U.S. inflation,” said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity Group. Prices for the metal may decline further, closer to the psychologically-important $1,900 level “if the U.S. debt deal is sealed in the immediate future,” he said. Gold for June delivery GCM23edged up by 60 cents, or less than 0.1%, to settle at $1,944.30 an ounce on Comex. For the week, the most-active contract fell 1.9%, according to Dow Jones Market Data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

