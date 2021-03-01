Gold futures turn lower to mark 5th straight session loss

Gold futures turned lower by the end of Monday’s session to tally a fifth straight session loss. Prices for the precious metal had been trading higher in early dealings, but the day’s pause in the U.S. Treasury bond market sell ff “hasn’t yet changed the narrative,” said Adrian Ash, director of research at BullionVault. Consensus says the COVID recovery is already here, even before the next round of stimulus checks arrive, and gold continues to price that in, reversing last year’s big gains, he said. April gold fell $5.80, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,723 an ounce. Prices marked another settlement at their lowest since June 2020.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

