Gold futures up a 4th session; platinum, copper rally to multiyear highs

Gold futures posted a fourth straight session climb on Wednesday, finding support from weakness in the U.S. dollar and expectations for another U.S. stimulus package, which also raised hopes for an economic recovery, boosting prices for metals used in industrial markets. “Industrial metals like copper and platinum racked up eight year and six year highs, respectively, as dealers are banking on a robust recovery in the world economy,” said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets UK. April gold rose $5.20, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,842.70 an ounce. April platinum added $52.50, or 4.4%, to settle at $1,246.90 an ounce, the highest finish for a most-active contract since Feb. 2015, according to Dow Jones Market Data. March copper added 5 cents, or 1.4%, to settle at $3.7725 a pound, for the highest finish since February 2013. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

