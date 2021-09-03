Gold futures up for the week to mark at highest settlement since mid-June

Gold futures climbed on Friday as disappointing growth in August U.S. nonfarm payrolls weakened the dollar, prompting prices for the dollar-denominated precious metal to end higher for the week. December gold rose $22.20, or 1.2%, to settle at $1,833.70 an ounce after trading as high as $1,836.90. That was the highest settlement for a most-active contract since June 16, FactSet data show. For the week, prices climbed by about 0.8%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
