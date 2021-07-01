Gold logs back-to-back gains to start July, second half of 2021, as dollar softens

Gold futures finished higher Thursday, supported by a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar from a three month high overnight. August gold rose $5.20, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,776.80 an ounce. The dollar, as gauged by the ICE U.S. Dollar Index , a measure of the buck against a half-dozen currencies, was down 0.1% though it rose to a three-its highest level since around March overnight. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story