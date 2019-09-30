Gold Miner stocks sink as gold prices pulled lower by strength in U.S. dollar, equities

Shares of gold miners traded broadly lower Monday, as gold prices fell below a psychologically significant level on the back of a rallying U.S. dollar and stock market. The VanEck Gold Miners ETF slumped 2.4%, and has tumbled 9.5% amid a four-session losing streak, with 41 of 44 equity components losing ground. Among the more-active U.S.-listed components, shares of Hecla Mining Co. slid 8.0%, Coeur Mining Inc. slid 7.3%, Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. dropped 2.6%, Gold Fields Ltd. gave up 2.3% and AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. fell 2.7%. Meanwhile, the SPDR Gold Shares lost 1.7% and continuous cold futures lost 2.2% to fall below the $1,500 mark. The gold miners ETF has now gained 27.1% year to date, while gold futures have advanced 15.1% and the S&P 500 has climbed 19.0%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

