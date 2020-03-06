Gold prices end choppy session higher and match sharpest weekly rise since 2011

Gold futures finished higher for the day and week on Friday as selling in stocks and sliding bond yields helped the precious metal to pick up $105.7 in the course of a week, marking the sharpest point and percentage gain over that period since 2011. April gold finished up $4.40, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,672.40 an ounce but had been as high as $1,690.70 intraday Friday. For the week, the precious metal finished up 6.79%, matching its sharpest weekly gain since the week ended Oct. 28, 2011, according to FactSet data. Fear about the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, the infectious disease that was first identified in Wuhan, China and has infected 100,000 people world-wide, has driven appetite for assets perceived as havens, including bullion and government debt. The 10-year Treasury yield , which moves opposite to price, carved out a fresh historic low beneath 0.70%. Lower yields can help support buying of bullion which doesn’t offer a coupon payment. The gains for gold also have been supported by sharp declines in equities, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average , the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index all traded sharply lower on the day. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

