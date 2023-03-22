Gold futures settled higher on Wednesday, then extended those gains into the electronic trading after the Federal Reserve announced a hike in its benchmark fed funds rate of a quarter of one percentage point to a 4.75% to 5% range. April gold GCJ23 was at $1,966.40 an ounce in electronic trading shortly after the announcement. That follows a settlement at $1,949.60 an ounce, up $8.50, or 0.4%, for Wednesday’s session.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

