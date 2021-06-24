Gold prices end lower as U.S. stock market climbs

Gold futures declined on Thursday, with prices easing back from their highest levels in a week, as strength in the U.S. stock market dulled some investor interest in the precious metal. “Anyone focused on the inflation outlook as a reason to buy or sell gold right now is missing the stock market’s big warning signs,” said Adrian Ash, director of research at BullionVault. “Valuations are as stretched as any time since the tech stock bubble,” and while gold is “far from guaranteed to jump when equities dive,” gold prices on a longer-term horizon have shown strong gains when the S&P 500 has fallen. August gold fell $6.70, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,776.70 an ounce. Prices settled at a one-week high on Wednesday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

