Gold prices lose more than 1% for the week

Gold prices settled lower on Friday, but above the session’s lows, as strong U.S. jobs data provided a boost to the U.S. dollar. April gold fell $10.60, or 0.8%, to settle at $1,337.30 an ounce. For the week, the most-active April contract fell 1.5%, marking its biggest weekly loss since the first full week of December.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story