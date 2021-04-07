Gold prices mark first loss in 5 sessions

Gold futures settled lower on Wednesday, easing back after posting gains in each of the past four trading sessions. Prices for the metal showed little reaction after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s March meeting. The minutes showed that members of the Federal Open Market Committee agreed that the COVID-19 pandemic was “causing tremendous human and economic hardship” across the U.S. and the world, and noted that “indicators of economic activity and employment had turned up recently, although the sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic remained weak.” June gold was at $1,741.90 an ounce in electronic trading. It had ended the session down $1.40, or nearly 0.1%, at $1,741.60 an ounce.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

