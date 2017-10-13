Gold prices post a gain for the session, up 2.3% for the week

Gold prices settled above $1,300 an ounce on Friday, lifting their weekly gain to 2.3%. Prices got a boost as a reading on U.S. inflation came in cooler than expected, raising uncertainty about the pace of U.S. interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. December gold climbed by $8.10, or 0.6%, to settle at $1,304.60 an ounce. That was the highest finish since Sept. 25, according to FactSet data.

