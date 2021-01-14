Gold prices post a modest loss on risk-on sentiment

Gold futures settled slightly lower on Thursday, as U.S. benchmark stock indexes traded higher and Treasury bond yields strengthened, dulling demand for the haven precious metal. Hopes for President-elect Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief plan fueled a “risk-on attitude,” said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets UK. February gold lost $3.50, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,851.40 an ounce. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

