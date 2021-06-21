Gold futures settled higher on Monday, posting a partial rebound after a steep decline in prices last week. A falling U.S. dollar index will prevent gold prices from crashing and for now, gold prices are likely in a “neutral zone,” said Chintan Karnani, director of research at Insignia Consultants. There are “chances of sharp pullback rallies,” as long as gold doesn’t fall below key support at $1,753, he said. August gold rose $13.90, or 0.8%, to settle at $1,782.90 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract lost 5.9% last week, the biggest decline since the week ended March 13, 2020, FactSet data show.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Gold prices rebound after last week’s steep decline
