Gold prices rise for the session, but end the week lower

Gold prices settled higher Friday, buoyed by uncertainty surrounding President Donald Trump’s pick for Federal Reserve chief, but strength in the dollar fueled a weekly decline for the yellow metal. December gold tacked on $2.20, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,271.80 an ounce. It lost about 0.7% for the week, which was its sixth weekly loss in seven.

