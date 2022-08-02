Gold prices score 5th straight day of wins Tuesday with U.S.-China tensions in focus

Gold prices end higher Tuesday, climbing for a fifth straight day, after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan, sparking vows of retaliation from Beijing. December gold rose 0.1% to settle at $1,789.70 an ounce, with the most-active contract ending higher in the past five sessions. Investors also continued to migrate into precious metals Tuesday and other safe-haven assets after a pair of top Federal Reserve officials pushed back on the notion among some investors that the central bank will pivot away an aggressive pace of rate hikes, instead signaling a plan to wait until high inflation subsides. The U.S. dollar climbed as did Treasury yields, pushing the 10-year rate up 12 basis points to about 2.73%, according to FactSet.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

