Gold recoups some of its losses after a nearly 5% drop Friday

Gold futures climbed on Monday, registering a gain of nearly 2% after posting a drop of almost 5% in the previous session, the largest daily percentage decline for a most-active contract since June 2013, according to FactSet data. April gold added $28.10, or 1.8%, to settle at $1,594.80 an ounce. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
