Gold settles above $1,700 as oil’s May contract plunges by about 90%

Gold futures on Monday settled solidly higher, reclaiming a perch above $1,700, as early gains for the dollar faded and as a tumble in crude-oil prices-a sign of waning risk appetite, provided a pathway for the precious metal to gain some ground higher. June gold closed up $12.40, or 0.7%, to end at $1,711.20 an ounce. The gain in gold comes as oil’s May contract was plunging to the single-digits , shedding nearly 90% of its value as investors worry about a lack of storage capacity for the commodity and a glut of oil swirling in the market. Investors appeared to be picking up gold against that backdrop, experts said.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

