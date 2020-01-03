Gold settles at 4-month high as Middle East tensions drive haven buying

Gold prices closed at a 4-month high after a U.S. air strike in Iraq killed Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian military leader and a key architect of Tehran’s rising influence in the Middle East, prompting a vow of revenge from Iran’s supreme leader. Gold for February delivery [S: GCG20] on Comex advanced $24.30, or 1.6%, to settle at $1,552.40 an ounce Friday, the highest level for bullion since it settled at $1,560.40 an ounce on Sept. 4, according to FactSet data. Market strategists said bullion could still climb higher if tensions between the U.S. and Iran escalate further, but also cautioned that gold has already been in a rally mode for several weeks and has faced some resistance at $1,550 an ounce. For the week, gold futures gained 2.3% based on the most-active contract, adding to its 2.5% advance the previous week.

