Gold settles at highest level in about 3 months as investors hedge record equity prices

Gold prices on Friday notched a fourth straight gain to end one of its strongest weekly rises in more than four months, supported by investor caution about a record rally for stocks continuing into 2019. February gold [S: GCG20] gained $3.70, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,518.10 an ounce, its highest finish since Sept. 24, according to FactSet data. Bullion also added 2.5% for the week, marking its best weekly gain since the period ended Aug. 9.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

