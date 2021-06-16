Gold settles higher, then moves lower after Fed policy statement

Gold climbed on Wednesday, with prices posting their first gain in four sessions. Gold prices then moved lower shortly after the Federal Open Market Committee kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged near zero, as expected, but increased its personal consumption expenditures forecasts for this year and next. August gold was at $1,849.30 an ounce in electronic trading, following a settlement at $1,861.40, up $5, or 0.3%, for the session. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

