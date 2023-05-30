Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS senior executive Dina Powell McCormick is joining merchant bank BDT & MSD Partners, the firm said Tuesday. McCormick has been named vice chairman and president of global client services and a partner of the firm. The Wall Street Journal initially reported the hiring of McCormick, who has been global head of the sovereign business for Goldman Sachs, as well as heading up the bank’s sustainability efforts and serving on the bank’s committees on management and client and business standards. BDT & MSD Partners is run by ex-Goldman bankers Gregg Lemkau and Byron Trott. As one of the most senior women working on Wall Street, McCormick started working for Goldman Sachs in 2007 and left in 2017 to be deputy national security adviser for strategy under President Donald Trump. In 2018, she returned to Goldman Sachs.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

