Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS said Thursday it drew in $15.2 billion in capital for West Street Mezzanine Partners VIII, a debt fund. “We believe our differentiated approach allows us to navigate the volatile current market conditions and position ourselves to best identify investment opportunities that drive attractive risk-adjusted returns for our investors,” said Julian Salisbury, chief investment officer for Asset & Wealth Management. Shares of Goldman Sachs are down 6.7% in the past year, compared to a 6.3% loss by the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
