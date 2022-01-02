Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on Sunday asked its employees to work from home until Jan. 18, the latest major bank to ask workers to stay away from the office amid a surge of COVID-19 cases due to the fast-spreading omicron variant.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Goldman joins other big banks in urging employees to work from home amid omicron surge - January 2, 2022
- The Wall Street Journal: Democrats set to control FDIC after Trump-appointed chair steps down - January 2, 2022
- The Wall Street Journal: AT&T and Verizon reject FAA’s request to delay launch of 5G services - January 2, 2022