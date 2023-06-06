A unit of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s GS alternative investing division Goldman Sachs Asset Management on Monday said it would acquire Frøy ASA NO:FROY in a deal that values the salmon farming transportation company at about $595 million. Falcon Bidco AS, a company owned by infrastructure funds managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GASM), said it would pay seller NTS AS, a unit of SalMAR ASA NO:SALMSALRF, the equivalent of about $6.90 a share in local currency for its 72% stake in Frøy, plus it is also making a mandatory offer to acquire the remaining shares of the company. All told, GASM is buying all 86.35 million shares of Frøy ASA. Frøy launched a strategic review of its business in January and received “strong interest from a broad field of reputable investors,” the company said. Tavis Cannell, global co-head of infrastructure at GASM, said Frøy is “one of the leading companies providing mission-critical transportation and support infrastructure to the aquaculture

industry.” Goldman Sachs stock is up by 1.3% on Tuesday.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story