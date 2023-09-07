Banking chief says, ‘I don’t recognize the caricature that’s being painted of me’ after critical reports of him by the WSJ, NY Times and other publications
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon says he doesn’t recognize ‘caricature’ that critics have painted of him - September 7, 2023
- Currencies: China’s onshore yuan weakens to 16-year low versus dollar as sentiment darkens - September 7, 2023
- : Homeowners locked into ultralow mortgage rates consider short-term rentals, but cities are cracking down - September 7, 2023