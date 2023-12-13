Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS executive Ed Emerson plans to retire in 2024 after 24 years at the bank, according to an internal memo seen by MarketWatch. Emerson, who currently serves as head of global commodities, reportedly earned $100 million in the past three years, which surpassed the $77.5 million earned by Chief Executive David Solomon, according to reports. A Goldman Sachs spokesperson declined to comment on Emerson’s pay. Goldman Sachs named Xiao Qin and Nitin Jindal, both of whom already work at Goldman Sachs, as co-heads of global commodities to replace Emerson. Goldman Sachs’s stock was down 0.1% in recent trades.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

